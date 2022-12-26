Triangle Securities Wealth Management Cuts Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.1% during the third quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.4% during the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.6% during the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.3% during the second quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny purchased 29,992,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total transaction of $18,304,306.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,948,810 shares in the company, valued at $38,387,552,272.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny purchased 29,992,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 620,386 shares of company stock worth $212,234,083. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Several research analysts have commented on LLY shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $375.43.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $367.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $349.57 billion, a PE ratio of 55.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $359.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $331.12. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $231.87 and a one year high of $375.25.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 80.80%. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 58.86%.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

