Triangle Securities Wealth Management Has $1.05 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,755 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Lee Financial Co boosted its position in PayPal by 60.4% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in PayPal by 272.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. UBS Group upped their target price on PayPal to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PayPal from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.47.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $69.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.60. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.39 and a 12 month high of $196.10.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

