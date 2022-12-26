Triangle Securities Wealth Management Has $1.36 Million Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lessened its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at about $2,580,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,462,000 after purchasing an additional 9,899 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 584,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,347,000 after buying an additional 16,469 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 110.2% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Caterpillar to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.00.

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CAT opened at $239.87 on Monday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $241.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.86%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

