Triangle Securities Wealth Management Has $1.66 Million Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lowered its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 626.2% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.8 %

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at $11,289,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Coca-Cola news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $5,936,484.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,320,907.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,014 shares of company stock valued at $9,336,898. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KO opened at $63.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $275.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.22. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 42.75%. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 76.86%.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.