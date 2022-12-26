Triangle Securities Wealth Management Has $606,000 Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management reduced its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $229,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 141.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 89,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,310,000 after purchasing an additional 52,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 10.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In related news, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total value of $4,830,838.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,669,565.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total value of $4,830,838.90. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,669,565.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total value of $114,216.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,401,918.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,339 shares of company stock valued at $13,872,361. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Deere & Company Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $423.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Deere & Company from $445.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Deere & Company from $447.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $459.05.

NYSE:DE opened at $436.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $414.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $366.29. The company has a market cap of $130.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.09. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $448.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.36. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 37.52%. The business had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 27.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.37%.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

