Triangle Securities Wealth Management Has $7.71 Million Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises 3.1% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $7,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 716.0% during the 2nd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 3,088,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,008,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710,424 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 42,514.8% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 614,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 613,063 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,431,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,447,190,000 after buying an additional 296,769 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,858,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 217.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 89,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,288,000 after buying an additional 61,459 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $319.19 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $330.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $338.78. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $291.61 and a fifty-two week high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

