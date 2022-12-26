Triangle Securities Wealth Management Purchases 1,491 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 79.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROK. Markel Corp increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 152,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 61.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 83,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,298,000 after buying an additional 31,561 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,032,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 19.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 43.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 8,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $2,275,360.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,602,410.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total value of $96,890.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,801.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 8,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $2,275,360.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,699 shares in the company, valued at $16,602,410.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,732 shares of company stock valued at $3,507,452 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:ROK opened at $256.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.64. The firm has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.46. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.08 and a fifty-two week high of $350.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 38.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on ROK. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $211.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Rockwell Automation to $227.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Rockwell Automation from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.69.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

