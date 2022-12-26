Triangle Securities Wealth Management Purchases 1,650 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,794,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,703,000 after acquiring an additional 729,133 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.1% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,542,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,911,000 after acquiring an additional 847,972 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,435,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,264,000 after purchasing an additional 986,490 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,030,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,299,000 after purchasing an additional 72,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,589,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,738,000 after purchasing an additional 200,794 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $141.29 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $164.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.67 and its 200-day moving average is $139.85.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

