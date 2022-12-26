Triangle Securities Wealth Management Reduces Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management reduced its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,937 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $25,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 222.2% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 507.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 266.7% during the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Honeywell International to $234.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen upped their price target on Honeywell International to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $213.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.69.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

Honeywell International Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares in the company, valued at $36,090,067.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,090,067.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,882,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $213.87 on Monday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $221.89. The company has a market cap of $143.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 15.39%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.75%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

