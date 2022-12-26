Triangle Securities Wealth Management Trims Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management reduced its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,205 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in 3M were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MMM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in 3M by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,996,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,401,249,000 after buying an additional 1,185,844 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,685,523 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,229,834,000 after acquiring an additional 94,802 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 7.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,684,639,000 after acquiring an additional 758,126 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of 3M by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,413,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,103,670,000 after acquiring an additional 44,714 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in 3M by 3.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,557,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $589,837,000 after purchasing an additional 155,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on 3M to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of 3M from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.57.

Insider Activity

3M Price Performance

In other 3M news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,365.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

MMM stock opened at $120.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.50. The firm has a market cap of $66.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.56. 3M has a 1 year low of $107.07 and a 1 year high of $181.78.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 18.91%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.92%.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

