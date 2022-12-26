Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Purchased by Harrington Investments INC

Harrington Investments INC boosted its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 69.8% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Unilever by 204.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its stake in Unilever by 140.2% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Unilever by 667.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 50.9% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Unilever from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Unilever Trading Up 0.4 %

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Shares of UL opened at $51.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.64. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $42.44 and a 52-week high of $54.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.4211 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

