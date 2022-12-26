United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,319 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up 2.2% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $33,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 334.1% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 73.2% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of UPS opened at $177.01 on Monday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $175.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.07. The company has a market cap of $153.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The firm had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $227.00 to $207.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.10.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.