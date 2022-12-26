United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Harrington Investments INC

Harrington Investments INC reduced its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 334.1% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on UPS. Exane BNP Paribas cut United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Argus lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on United Parcel Service to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $197.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.10.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS stock opened at $177.01 on Monday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The stock has a market cap of $153.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $175.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.65%.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.