United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Position Increased by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 334.1% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 73.2% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.10.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $177.01 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $175.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.65%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

