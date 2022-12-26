Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Purchased by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 129.5% during the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,320.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period.

Shares of VIG stock opened at $152.03 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $132.64 and a 1 year high of $172.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.17.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

