Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Gill Capital Partners LLC

Gill Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 1.8% of Gill Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 169,956,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,163,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,820 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 104,305,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,255,647,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114,632 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60,674,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,199 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 36,920,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,372,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,867,000 after acquiring an additional 741,876 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $42.12 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.69. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $51.92.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.