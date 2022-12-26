Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) is Advocate Group LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Advocate Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 53,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up 2.1% of Advocate Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $8,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,299,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,549,000 after buying an additional 1,965,930 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,041,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,862,356,000 after buying an additional 764,160 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6,084.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 666,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 655,818 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,247,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,418,000 after acquiring an additional 291,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,024,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,529,000 after acquiring an additional 116,881 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VV opened at $174.39 on Monday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $159.02 and a fifty-two week high of $222.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $177.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.20.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

