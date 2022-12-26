Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by Fusion Family Wealth LLC

Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 0.4% of Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VO. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 7,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 84,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,020,000 after purchasing an additional 6,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 406,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,770,000 after purchasing an additional 99,243 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $203.99 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $182.88 and a one year high of $256.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.59.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

