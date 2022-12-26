Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Kennicott Capital Management LLC

Kennicott Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Kennicott Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 7,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 84,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,020,000 after purchasing an additional 6,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 406,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,770,000 after acquiring an additional 99,243 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of VO opened at $203.99 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $182.88 and a 52-week high of $256.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.59.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

