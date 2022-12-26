Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Insight Folios Inc

Insight Folios Inc lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,281,000. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 410,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,982,000 after buying an additional 14,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 19.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 824,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,240,000 after buying an additional 137,056 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $75.49 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.03 and a twelve month high of $80.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.81.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

