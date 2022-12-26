Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) is Sofi Wealth LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Sofi Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,468 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Sofi Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Sofi Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $16,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $491,000. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 294,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $183.64 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $187.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.20. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $229.60.

