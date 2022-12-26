Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by Advocate Group LLC

Advocate Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $529,000. Beacon Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 11,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. SAM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. SAM Advisors LLC now owns 67,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,941,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 596,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,083,000 after buying an additional 8,163 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB opened at $183.64 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $229.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $187.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.20.

