Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Position Boosted by Roosevelt Investment Group LLC

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Drake & Associates LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 7,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $23,659,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 659.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $351.87 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $441.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $357.33 and a 200-day moving average of $358.42.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

