Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,345.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,179,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,885,519 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22,665.5% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,541,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,683 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,988.9% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,462,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,763 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,120,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,069 shares during the period. Finally, Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,060,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,153 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $191.42 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $244.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $194.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.49.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.