Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Holdings Boosted by Roosevelt Investment Group LLC

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,346 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $43,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% during the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VTV opened at $140.24 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.87. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $151.89.
About Vanguard Value ETF
Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.
