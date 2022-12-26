VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Acquired by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 92.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 120.9% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 632.4% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $32.67 on Monday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.23 and a 12 month high of $35.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.23. The stock has a market cap of $31.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 145.80%.

A number of brokerages have commented on VICI. Raymond James boosted their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.79.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

