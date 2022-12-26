VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Bought by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in VICI Properties by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in VICI Properties by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in VICI Properties by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in VICI Properties by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 13,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in VICI Properties by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 144,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $32.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.23. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.23 and a 52-week high of $35.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 145.80%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.79.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

