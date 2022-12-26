Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. lowered its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 90.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,146 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 30,907 shares during the period. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth $32,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 433.3% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 544 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,044.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Starbucks Trading Up 0.5 %

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Fubon Bank upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.96.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $98.27 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.62. The company has a market cap of $112.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.90. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $117.80.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.18%.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

