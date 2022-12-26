Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,834 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Randolph Co Inc raised its stake in Target by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 198,986 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,528,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC raised its stake in Target by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC now owns 17,108 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Target by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its stake in Target by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 4,204 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Target by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,654 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,297,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.64.

Target Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE TGT opened at $143.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $65.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $254.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

See Also

