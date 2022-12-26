Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) is Heron Bay Capital Management’s 6th Largest Position

Heron Bay Capital Management increased its stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 329,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,097 shares during the period. Vontier comprises approximately 3.8% of Heron Bay Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Heron Bay Capital Management owned about 0.21% of Vontier worth $5,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNT. Mayar Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in Vontier by 3.2% in the third quarter. Mayar Capital Ltd. now owns 454,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,597,000 after purchasing an additional 13,975 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vontier by 28.6% in the third quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 47,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 10,480 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vontier by 87.0% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vontier by 1.3% in the third quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 64,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Vontier by 91.9% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Vontier news, SVP Kathryn K. Rowen acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.44 per share, for a total transaction of $26,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 79,259 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,276.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark D. Morelli purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.42 per share, for a total transaction of $34,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,034,706.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn K. Rowen purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.44 per share, for a total transaction of $26,160.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 79,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,276.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

VNT stock opened at $18.88 on Monday. Vontier Co. has a 1 year low of $16.55 and a 1 year high of $31.46. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.01 and a 200 day moving average of $20.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01). Vontier had a return on equity of 95.70% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $788.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.72%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Vontier from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Vontier from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Vontier from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.14.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

