Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Position Lessened by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,608,650 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Walmart makes up about 13.2% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $208,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,764 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Skba Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 37,300 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,555,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Walmart by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 98,930 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,732,000 after acquiring an additional 21,290 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Walmart by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 328,170 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $48,871,000 after acquiring an additional 49,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of WMT opened at $143.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.96.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on WMT. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.58.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total value of $1,370,575.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,478,337 shares in the company, valued at $208,711,617.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,288,373 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total value of $191,310,506.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 280,771,762 shares in the company, valued at $41,691,798,939.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total value of $1,370,575.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,478,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,711,617.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,481,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,663,921. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

