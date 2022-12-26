Wambolt & Associates LLC Has $349,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 35,216,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,638,000 after buying an additional 3,835,305 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,320,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,043,000 after buying an additional 2,548,099 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 49.3% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,265,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,047,000 after buying an additional 2,398,782 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 75,351.4% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,284,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,944,000 after buying an additional 2,281,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 55.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,774,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,678,000 after buying an additional 1,705,302 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDW stock opened at $29.80 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.82. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $25.13 and a 12 month high of $37.04.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

