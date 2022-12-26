Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Stock Position Decreased by Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC cut its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,616 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WM. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Waste Management by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,010,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $919,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,420 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Waste Management by 194.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,217,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,988,000 after buying an additional 804,708 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Waste Management by 120.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,346,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,373,000 after acquiring an additional 735,915 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Waste Management by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,615,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,852,507,000 after acquiring an additional 673,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,194,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $482,604,000 after purchasing an additional 504,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $159.21 on Monday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.58 and a 12-month high of $175.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $161.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.36.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 48.33%.

WM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Waste Management to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.78.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

