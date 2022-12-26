Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC Buys 57,413 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC boosted its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 342.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,168 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,413 shares during the period. Ares Capital accounts for approximately 2.0% of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 1,098.9% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Ares Capital by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. 32.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Ares Capital Price Performance

Shares of ARCC stock opened at $18.68 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.04 and its 200 day moving average is $18.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.01. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $16.53 and a twelve month high of $23.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Ares Capital had a net margin of 40.71% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on ARCC shares. Hovde Group decreased their price target on shares of Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ares Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Ares Capital from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ares Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.64.

Ares Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.