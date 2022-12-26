Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC Buys New Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $141.29 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.85. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $164.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

