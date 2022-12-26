Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC Buys New Shares in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 312.5% during the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 423.0% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSEARCA XBI opened at $80.88 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.26. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $61.78 and a 1-year high of $117.57.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

