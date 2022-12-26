Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC Buys Shares of 12,659 iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,450,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,590,257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,251,912 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,805,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $487,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952,102 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,689.6% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,042,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998,092 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 182.4% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,862,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,052.2% in the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,755,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $65.89 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.61 and a 52-week high of $80.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.58 and a 200 day moving average of $62.44.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

