Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC Cuts Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC lowered its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 22,406 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter worth about $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in CSX by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,637,000 after buying an additional 347,514 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in CSX by 18.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 301,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,289,000 after acquiring an additional 47,910 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CSX by 1.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 57,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $31.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $65.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.25. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.43.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 28.06%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.39%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CSX shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CSX from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on CSX to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of CSX to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.28.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

