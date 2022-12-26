Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC lowered its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,274 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 171.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $82.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.24. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.16 and a 52 week high of $105.28. The company has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Church & Dwight to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

