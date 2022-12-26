Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC Increases Position in OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC increased its stake in OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Rating) by 163.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,405 shares during the period. OFS Credit comprises about 0.8% of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC owned approximately 0.67% of OFS Credit worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in OFS Credit during the second quarter worth $203,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of OFS Credit during the second quarter worth $148,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of OFS Credit by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OFS Credit by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 117,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in OFS Credit by 5.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.19% of the company’s stock.

OFS Credit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OCCI opened at $8.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.37. OFS Credit Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.82 and a 52-week high of $13.52.

OFS Credit Announces Dividend

About OFS Credit

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 12th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 26.32%. OFS Credit’s dividend payout ratio is currently -173.23%.

(Get Rating)

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

See Also

