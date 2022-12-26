Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC Makes New $401,000 Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RHS. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,284,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 118.7% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after buying an additional 10,170 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, Financial Services Advisory Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $811,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RHS opened at $172.04 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $153.20 and a 12-month high of $182.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $169.43 and a 200-day moving average of $167.14.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

