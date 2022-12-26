Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC Purchases 12,603 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 59.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,603 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 175.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. City Holding Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 228.0% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $41.15 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.22 and its 200 day moving average is $41.83. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $40.42 and a 12-month high of $45.88.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.