Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC Purchases 3,985 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 355.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF comprises 2.1% of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYH. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sanford Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 94.7% during the second quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,443,000 after acquiring an additional 7,938 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

IYH stock opened at $283.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.31. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $247.38 and a 12-month high of $302.66.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

