Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC Raises Stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 355.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,985 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF comprises about 2.1% of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IYH. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 628.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,855,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,170 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 316,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,988,000 after purchasing an additional 17,910 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 294,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,108,000 after buying an additional 12,111 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 209,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,455,000 after buying an additional 20,202 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 174,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,849,000 after buying an additional 16,414 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYH stock opened at $283.90 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $278.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.31. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $247.38 and a 12-month high of $302.66.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

