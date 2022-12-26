Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 376.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,035 shares during the period. iShares US Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 55.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 70.4% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYR stock opened at $84.53 on Monday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $75.66 and a 52 week high of $116.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.69.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

