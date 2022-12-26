Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC Sells 43,226 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Get Rating) by 60.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,226 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGP. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,735,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 472,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,579,000 after acquiring an additional 231,914 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $392,000. Finally, McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,620,000.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SPGP opened at $82.76 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 52-week low of $73.71 and a 52-week high of $97.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.45.

