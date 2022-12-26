Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC Sells 5,618 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC decreased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,573 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,618 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises approximately 0.7% of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 148.1% during the third quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 5,920 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its stake in Walmart by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 4,813 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc lifted its holdings in Walmart by 7.0% during the third quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 2,364 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in Walmart by 1.4% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 138,034 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.0% in the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 64,039 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on WMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group set a $170.00 price target on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Walmart from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.58.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $616,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 263,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,181,240.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total transaction of $1,370,575.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,478,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,711,617.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $616,612.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 263,809 shares in the company, valued at $37,181,240.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,481,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,663,921 in the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $143.77 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.96. The firm has a market cap of $387.72 billion, a PE ratio of 44.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

