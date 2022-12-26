Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC Takes Position in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 9,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQRR. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF during the second quarter worth $228,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF during the second quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF during the second quarter worth $256,000.

ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EQRR stock opened at $50.72 on Monday. ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.42 and a fifty-two week high of $56.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.07.

ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd.

