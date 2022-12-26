Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC Takes Position in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 9,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQRR. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF during the second quarter worth $228,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF during the second quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF during the second quarter worth $256,000.
ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF Stock Performance
Shares of EQRR stock opened at $50.72 on Monday. ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.42 and a fifty-two week high of $56.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.07.
ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF Increases Dividend
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (EQRR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.