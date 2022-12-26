WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Bought by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 9.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 30,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $835,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Drake & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 5,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $95.48 on Monday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.82 and a 12 month high of $108.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.25.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 14.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 66.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total value of $92,710.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,986.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total value of $92,710.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,986.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Glen E. Tellock acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.39 per share, for a total transaction of $91,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,390. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WEC shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.91.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

