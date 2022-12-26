Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock Holdings Reduced by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lowered its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,230 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 72.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 68.0% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the second quarter worth about $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Workday from $211.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Workday from $207.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Workday from $235.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Workday from $235.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Workday in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.67.

Insider Activity

Workday Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $159,149.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,483,317.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total transaction of $159,149.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,483,317.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.34, for a total value of $17,972,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 325,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,985,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 125,644 shares of company stock valued at $21,544,957 in the last 90 days. 21.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $164.64 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $156.96. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.72 and a 52-week high of $280.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $42.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.77 and a beta of 1.30.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 29th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.